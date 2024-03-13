SIUE's Gorman Named OVC Women's Tennis Player of the Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Amelia Gorman has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week. BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE sophomore standouthas been named the Ohio Valley Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native picked up a pair of straight-set victories on the week playing at No. 4 singles. She earned a point against Alcorn State after her opponent retired in the second set. Gorman won the first set 6-1 and led 3-1 in the second at the time the match was halted. She closed out the week with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in SIUE's 4-3 loss to New Orleans. Article continues after sponsor message Next up for the SIUE women's tennis team is William Woods in a 1 p.m. match Friday. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip