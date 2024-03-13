BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - SIUE sophomore standout Amelia Gorman has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native picked up a pair of straight-set victories on the week playing at No. 4 singles. She earned a point against Alcorn State after her opponent retired in the second set. Gorman won the first set 6-1 and led 3-1 in the second at the time the match was halted. She closed out the week with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in SIUE's 4-3 loss to New Orleans.

Next up for the SIUE women's tennis team is William Woods in a 1 p.m. match Friday.

