CHAMPAIGN - SIUE softball's Emma Henderson blasted her first two home runs of the season Wednesday in a 19-9 loss at Illinois.



The Cougars dropped to 10-21 overall and next faces Eastern Illinois in a three-game series Friday and Saturday.

Emma Henderson finished with four RBIs after getting the start at first base.

"One home run was a line drive out of the park to right field and the other was a towering shot to left field," said SIUE Head Coach Ben Sorden . "I was happy for her hitting her first home run and then following it up."

SIUE recorded 11 hits overall, including three from Paige Rocha . The Cougar junior extended her NCAA Division I-leading hitting streak to 24 games. Among her three hits was her Ohio Valley Conference-leading 14th double.

Danielle Shuey , who scored three times, also had two hits.

"I thought we were aggressive at the plate," said Sorden. "We were attacking good pitches, especially the second time through the order."

Anna Henderson collected three RBIs with a sacrifice fly to open the scoring in the first inning, a single in the third inning and a infield out in the fifth.

The fifth inning was huge for the Cougars. A five-run rally put the Cougars within striking distance. Along with Anna Henderson infield out, Grace Lueke singled home a run and set up Emma Henderson's three-run blast to left.

Illinois, 13-16, had firepower of its own, collecting 20 hits against the Cougars. A seven-run sixth put the game out of reach.

SIUE also committed three errors.

"We need to play clean defense," added Sorden.

Sydney Baalman , 1-10, took the loss for the Cougars. Lauren Wiles improved to 5-6 for the Illini.



