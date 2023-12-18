EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer standout Matéa Diekema has been selected as a Scholar All-America honoree by the United Soccer Coaches.

Diekema earned second-team national honors and was one of two Ohio Valley Conference players to be named for the prestigious award.

A Grand Rapids, Michigan native, Diekema started all 17 games this past season for the Cougars. She led the team in shots with 26 while finishing tied for third in scoring playing on the back line.

The two-time OVC Defensive Player of the Year has earned numerous accolades this fall. The list includes first-team All-South Region, College Sports Communicators All-District and the OVC Scholar-Athlete Award after completing her undergraduate degree (public health) in three years and continuing to pursue a Master of Business Administration.