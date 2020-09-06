EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s College Student Personnel Administration (CSPA) program is proud to announce their annual student award winners. Awardees are nominated by their peers annually for outstanding leadership and service inside and outside of the classroom, then considered by CSPA faculty through a rigorous and competitive selection process.

The CSPA program provides students with an opportunity of immerse themselves in the study of college student development and college administration. With a strong focus on community development and participation, students are encouraged to participate in social events, conferences, and other professional development opportunities along with their traditional studies. Those selected for CSPA awards have been chosen for their diligence, leadership and professionalism.

The following students have been honored with this year’s CSPA awards:

CSPA Student of the Year: Brittany Buchanan, of Chicago Heights

CSPA Community Award: LaShatá Grayson, of Gary, Ind.

Outstanding Final Project: Andy Koch and Lexi Baysinger

The CSPA Student of the Year award is presented to a graduating or recently graduated CSPA student who has demonstrated academic success, leadership, and commitment to the CSPA program and the profession of higher education and student affairs administration. Buchanan was considered by faculty for this award due to her outstanding involvement in the classroom, professional practice and commitment.

While completing her master’s, Buchanan served as the graduate assistant for Community Engagement in the Kimmel Student Involvement Center. During this time, she organized, facilitated and evaluated volunteer programs offered by the center, while working to maintain partnerships with non-profit agencies in the Greater St. Louis area. After graduation, she accepted a position as the resident director of American Campus Communities at Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

“Brittany articulately discusses topics of higher education across a variety of competencies and functional areas,” wrote Melinda Stitzel, Leadership Programs coordinator. “Brittany always does her research to ensure she is providing the best possible experience for her students. The CSPA program is stronger with Brittany as a soon-to-be alum, and I am sure she will be called on time and again by her cohorts, professors and former colleagues for support and advice.”

Formerly known as the Outstanding Contributions by a CSPA Student award, the CSPA Community Award is presented to CSPA students who have provided outstanding voluntary and non-compensated service, while contributing to the enhancement of the CSPA program, SIUE community and the higher education profession. During her time at SIUE, Grayson participated in a fall practicum with the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, and served as the graduate assistant for Fraternity and Sorority Life.

“The student affairs community definitely stands to benefit from the addition of LaShatá Grayson,” wrote MJ Abdullah Jr., Fraternity and Sorority Life coordinator. “She wants to see the best in everyone and constantly encourages her peers. She has role modeled a high level of engagement and advocacy through her various avenues of co-curricular involvement, while maintaining high levels of academic performance.”

Some notable achievements during Grayson’s time at SIUE include planning a University-wide community service event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to address local homeless and food insecure individuals, and developing large-scale events for Greek life at SIUE. After graduating with a master’s in higher education administration, Grayson joined Missouri State University as the assistant director of involvement.

CSPA’s Outstanding Final Project award honors students who have demonstrated a significant commitment to the scholarly contribution of the profession and its intellectual pursuits. Both Koch and Baysinger where recognized for their diligent efforts in contributing to the research and knowledge of higher education and student affairs administration.

