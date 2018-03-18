MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Corrina Rivas tossed her first collegiate shutout Saturday, a one-hitter, as SIUE defeated Eastern Michigan 8-0 in six innings at the Tiger Classic.

Earlier in the day, SIUE was defeated by South Dakota 4-1.

With 10 days between games, the SIUE softball team was eager to play, especially after having travelled on Thursday only to have Friday's games washed out due to the weather.

"It was big to come in and set the tone as a team," said Rivas. "We were out for two days, but we came out with energy, and it definitely showed in our second game."

SIUE's offense collected seven runs before Rivas had allowed a baserunner. Rivas' perfect game bid ended with a walk to Sam Saporito in the fourth. A potential no-hitter ended on a single up the middle by Eastern Michigan's Sam Isaly in the fifth.

"She threw a pretty good game and threw some quality pitches," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery.

Sydney Bina's RBI on an infield out that scored pinch runner Janie Smith in the second inning was the only offense the Cougars needed. Tess Eby made to 2-0 in the third inning with an RBI single that scored Bailley Concatto.

SIUE, 9-6, erupted for five runs in the fourth inning. After RBIs hits by Abby Marlow and Alyssa Heren, Heren stole third base and home for the third run. Zoe Schafer provided the pop at the end of the inning with a two-run homer, her fifth blast of the season and the second of the day.

"She (Schafer) is doing a good job of seeing the ball and working the counts," said Montgomery. "She is swinging the bat the way she likes to and the way she is capable of hitting."

The Cougars were able to make it a shortened game by adding a single tally on an unearned run in the sixth. SIUE outhit Eastern Michigan 11-1.

"My team had my back," said Rivas, who fanned six Eastern Michigan hitters. "They were getting the job done offensively and helping me get the job done defensively."

Montgomery also noted the play of freshman middle infielders Concatto and Alana Cobb-Adams.

"They're coming up with key hits in key situations," said Montgomery.

In SIUE's first game of the day, South Dakota used three home runs to score its four runs. Schafer accounted for SIUE's run, a solo home run in the fourth inning.

SIUE right-hander Emily Ingles fell to 5-3 for the season despite striking out 10 batters.

"She did well," said Montgomery. "You just can't make mistakes against good-hitting teams or they are going to capitalize."

SIUE has two more games scheduled Sunday at the Tiger Classic. The Cougars face Southeast Missouri in a non-conference matchup at 12:30 p.m. followed by the tournament finale at 5 p.m. against host Memphis.

