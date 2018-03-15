ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis got out to a 5-0 lead Wednesday before holding on for a 5-2 win over SIUE baseball at the Billiken Sports Complex.

The Cougars only runs came in the seventh inning on Brock Hammit's team-leading third home run of the year. Hammit's homer followed a walk to Eric Giltz.

The Billikens took advantage of a pair of SIUE errors to build a 3-0 lead over the first two innings. SLU shortstop Alex King walked with one out in the inning before stealing second base and then third base. SIUE catcher Brock Weimer's throw got away on the steal to third and King scored the first run of the game.

In the second inning, the Billikens had runners at first and third with one out. Ryan Hernandez hit a possible double-play ball to second base, but it was misplayed allowing a run to score. A sacrifice fly scored another run and made it 3-0.

"SLU jumped on us early," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyon said. "A couple of steals and a throwing error, and then we had the chance to turn the inning-ending double play and couldn't. We fell behind 3-0 after two innings and that's not the way you want to start."

The Billikens scored single runs in the third and the sixth inning for the 5-0 lead.

SIUE used eight pitchers to cover eight innings. David Llorens (0-1) started tossed one inning. He was credited with the loss after allowing an unearned run. He struck out two.

Brett Taucher allowed the pair of runs in the second inning. Michael Shereyk and Tristan Walters allowed the other two runs.

Tyler Hutchinson, Devin Colley, Braydon Bone and Mike Miller each turned in scoreless innings.

"We got the chance to look at a lot of different guys who haven't had the opportunity to throw a lot yet this year," Lyons said.

He specifically cited Colley and Hutchinson for their work in relief.

"Colley and Hutchinson each did a nice job," he said. "They were quick and efficient out of the bullpen."

SIUE managed 10 hits. Peyton Cordova-Smith led the way with three hits, including doubles to lead off the fourth and the sixth innings.

Jordan Ross and Jared McCunn each had two hits.

"We swung the bats ok, but we spread the hits out over nine innings," Lyons said. "We couldn't manage to string the hits together. We get two doubles to start innings and yet we don't score. That's something that has got to improve."

Saint Louis finished with seven hits and no one player had more than a single hit.

The Cougars next open the home season with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference baseball series against Tennessee Tech

