EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE junior outfielder Brennan Orf (Wildwood, Missouri) was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon. He was chosen with the 394th overall pick.

"I am really excited for Brennan and this opportunity," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "What a great year he had for us. He has turned into a really polished player."

A first team All-Midwest Region and First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, Orf started 53 of SIUE's 54 games in 2023. He finished the year as the third-leading hitter in the league with a .351 batting average. Orf led the league in slugging (.759), on-base percentage (.506), OPS (1.265), runs scored (73) and walks (54). His on-base percentage ranked No. 19 in the NCAA, while his slugging percentage ranked 15th.

He was third in the league with 19 home runs, fifth with 17 doubles and 10th in the league with 48 RBIs. He stole 13 bases in 12 attempts and finished with a .980 fielding percentage.

Orf established a new school record for walks in a single season at SIUE, walking 54 times which ranked 19th in the NCAA. He averaged 1.02 walks per game, which was No. 9 in the NCAA.

while his 19 home runs rank second in a season. His slugging, on-base percentage and runs scored total each rank third all-time in a single season.

In three seasons as a Cougar, Orf hit .325, which ranked fifth in SIUE's Division I history. He reached base at a .471 clip while slugging .675 for his career, both of which are career Division I records. His 33 career home runs are tied for third all-time in school history.

"Brennan deserves and has earned the right to play professional baseball," Lyons continued. "I am sure he will make the most of this opportunity."

With Avery Owusu-Asiedu having been drafted in the ninth round by Philadelphia, this marks the first year that SIUE has had more than a single draft pick since the Cougars had three picks in the 1999 draft.

