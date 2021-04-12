BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the second time this season, SIUE baseball's Brady Bunten has earned recognition from the Ohio Valley Conference. He was named co-Player of the Week Monday.

Bunten put together another monster week for the Cougars, hitting .333 (5-15) with a double, four home runs and 10 runs batted in.

On Wednesday, Bunten helped the Cougars to a 16-10 win over Saint Louis with a pair of three-run home runs. He followed with a double and two more home runs in the opener of a three-game series with UT Martin, including the walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th to give SIUE the win in game one. Without much to hit, he walked three times over the final two games and scored two more runs.

He finished the week with 18 total bases a 1.200 slugging percentage. Bunten's award is his second this season, having also won the award March 29. It is the third weekly honor for SIUE baseball, which is tied for most in the conference. It is the most weekly awards for the Cougars since the 2017 season.

Bunten shared the award with Morehead State's Ryley Preece.

SIUE takes a week off from OVC play when it plays a four-game nonconference series at Western Michigan beginning Friday.

