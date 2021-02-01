“Still We Rise: Black Resilience in the Midst of Dual Pandemics” is the theme for the 2021 Black Heritage Month (BHM) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“The SIUE Black Heritage Month committee and the SIUE Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion (CSDI) are proud to present presentations, workshops and activities both online and in person throughout the month of February,” said Tarsha Moore, CSDI assistant director and BHM co-committee chair with Kathryn Bentley, associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Theater and Dance. “We developed sessions, sponsored by University partners across campus, that will inform, engage, excite and challenge participants during the month of February.”

SIUE will kick off its Black Heritage Month with an opening ceremony at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The guest speaker will be Jessica Harris, PhD, assistant provost for academic equity and inclusive excellence in the SIUE Office of the Provost. Registration is available at http://bit.ly/BlackHeritageMonthOpening.

Whether it’s looking at the State of the Black Union on campus, attending a health panel discussion, delving into the sociopolitical reality of Black women or discovering the “African American Ambition in the Era of Slavery,” the month will be chock-full of opportunities, according to Moore.

Other BHM committee members include:

Alexa Bueltel, coordinator of Campus Life in SIUE’s Kimmel Student Involvement Center

Anthony Cheeseboro, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Historical Studies

Domonique Crosby, assistant director of University Housing

Keyara Harshaw, junior in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior

Kasey Hohlt, CSDI graduate assistant

Bryan Jack, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Historical Studies

Timothy Lewis, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science

Patricia Merritt, University Marketing and Communications

Kiah Meyer, Kimmel Student Involvement Center graduate assistant

Kristen Schmalz, University Marketing and Communications

To view the complete BHM calendar of events, visit siue.edu/csdi/events/black-heritage-month-siue.shtml.

