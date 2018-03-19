EDWARDSVILLE - Students who have not declared or decided on a major may feel pressure or anxiety about not having chosen a path, according to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Academic Advising’s Maureen Bell-Werner. And, at least two-thirds of students change their majors at least once during their collegiate studies.

Bell-Werner has spent her professional career supporting those students as they explore the opportunities available to them and determine which academic programs best fit their strengths and aspirations. Bell-Werner, assistant director for first year services in the Office of Academic Advising, has been elected Undecided and Exploratory Student Commission Chair within NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising.

“This is an exciting opportunity to lead and aid colleagues across the globe who work with exploratory students,” she said. “Academic advisors strive to assist students in choosing the best classes and opportunities for their interests and strengths. One of the primary goals of this commission is to increase involvement and promote presentations and research related to undecided student advising.”

As chair, Bell-Werner plans to boost the commission’s social media initiatives to build connections between institutions and advisors, promote events and research opportunities, and share resources.

“I love that NACADA is an organization that shares knowledge,” Bell-Werner said. “Since joining in 2004, I have developed research and presentation skills, learned about the field of academic advising and gained knowledge about how to best work with specific student populations.”

“Being elected to this NACADA leadership position is not only a fine tribute by one’s peers, but also recognition of significant professional contributions to and excellence in the field of academic advising,” wrote NACADA President Amy Sannes in an official announcement. “The impact of advising on student satisfaction and retention is documented, and it is through NACADA that we are able to share new advances with others.”

The NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising was chartered as a non-profit organization in 1979 to promote quality academic advising and professional development of its membership to ensure the educational development of students. Since that beginning, NACADA has grown to over 13,000 members consisting of faculty members, professional advisors, administrators, counselors, and others in academic and student affairs concerned with the intellectual, personal, and vocational needs of students. In addition, NACADA is the representative and advocate of academic advising and those providing that service to higher education.

