EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball's game against Bradley, scheduled for Tuesday night at Simmons Complex, has been canceled due to threat of storms Tuesday night.

No makeup date is planned.

SIUE will conclude its 2018 season with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series with Jacksonville State beginning Thursday at Simmons Complex. Thursday and Friday games are scheduled for 6 p.m. with the Saturday finale set for 1 p.m.

The Cougars will honor eight seniors prior to Saturday's game.