SIUE's Baker Named September OVC Golfer of the Month
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior golfer TJ Baker has been named the Ohio Valley Conference men's Golfer of the Month for September.
Baker played in three events in the month, earning three top-10 finishes. He tied for 7th of 120 golfers at the Air Force Academy's Gene Miranda Invitational. He turned in scores of 71-70-72 (-3) to help the Cougars to a fifth-place finish. He tied for ninth of 93 golfers at UT Martin's Grover Page Classic, with scores of 72-67-71 (-6). SIUE was the runner-up as a team.
The Rockford, Illinois, native tied for 10th of 92 golfers at SIUE's Dolenc Invitational where the Cougars won the team title for the fifth time. Baker shot rounds of 71-67-70 (-5).
Baker has not shot a round over par this year. He leads the Cougars and is third in the OVC with a 70.1 scoring average so far this season.
SIUE continues its season at Wichita State's Grier Jones Invitational Monday and Tuesday.
