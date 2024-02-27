BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Backed by a pair of straight sets victories this past weekend, SIUE freshman Stefaniya Anikina has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week.

Anikina shared the honor with Southeast Missouri's Daniela Hlacikova,

Playing No. 5 singles, Anikina was a two-time winner for the week. She defeated Illinois State's Nuria Sanz 7-6, 6-2 and Northern Iowa's Kanyanut Sudsaard 6-1, 6-0.

SIUE, 6-1, returns to action Saturday at the SIUE Tennis Courts when it welcomes Missouri State for a 2:30 p.m. match.

