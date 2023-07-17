EDWARDSVILLE – Angela Andrews, PhD, RN-BC, CNE, assistant professor and coordinator of undergraduate programs in the School of Nursing (SON), has been named to the 40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders in Illinois. The award was established by the Illinois Nurses Foundation to highlight and celebrate young nurse leaders who are impacting healthcare and the nursing profession.

“I am so honored to be among such exemplary professionals and grateful for the recognition,” said Andrews.

Award winners were chosen by a panel of their peers based on their achievement in the profession, leadership, and community and association involvement. Andrews and her fellow recipients will be recognized in Naperville in September.

“Dr. Andrews’ teaching, service and scholarship contributions to the SIUE SON and to the nursing profession are significant,” said Judy Liesveld, PhD, PPCNP-BC, CNE, FAAN, dean of the SON. “She is seen as a true leader and mentor by students and colleagues. She is flexible, embraces change, and is always willing to problem solve to create the best possible education for our students. I am excited to see her career continue to flourish.”

Andrews was recently recognized by SIUE receiving the University’s Teaching Distinction Award, a recognition of faculty who are innovative, influential, and impactful as it relates to pedagogy and learning. Her clinical areas of expertise include medical-surgical and cardiac nursing. Scholarship activities include health behavior change, improving medication adherence and nursing education.

A SIUE alumna, Andrews earned her bachelor’s of science in nursing and master’s of science in nursing education from SIUE. She earned her PhD from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling more than 1,700 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

