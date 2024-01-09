CLEVELAND, Ohio - SIUE redshirt freshmanhas been named the Mid-American Conference Co-West Wrestler of the Week.

The Cougars' 141-pounder collected a pair of dominating wins with his first two MAC contests of the season. He defeated Jacob Brenneman of Edinboro 7-1 on Friday and followed that up with a 15-3 major decision over Buffalo's Caleb Brooks.

Now ranked eighth in the MAC with the most recent rankings, Almarinez leads SIUE with 15 victories this season at 141 and 149.

He has helped the Cougars to four straight dual match victories and the most MAC dual wins in a season since the program joined the league.

Almarinez shared the honor with Kent State's Aaron Ferguson.

The MAC's January rankings also were released. 149-pounder Caleb Tyus is SIUE's top-ranked wrestler at third in the 13-team league.

