SIUE's Eric Almarinez
CLEVELAND, Ohio - SIUE redshirt freshman Eric Almarinez has been named the Mid-American Conference Co-West Wrestler of the Week.

The Cougars' 141-pounder collected a pair of dominating wins with his first two MAC contests of the season. He defeated Jacob Brenneman of Edinboro 7-1 on Friday and followed that up with a 15-3 major decision over Buffalo's Caleb Brooks.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Now ranked eighth in the MAC with the most recent rankings, Almarinez leads SIUE with 15 victories this season at 141 and 149.

Article continues after sponsor message

He has helped the Cougars to four straight dual match victories and the most MAC dual wins in a season since the program joined the league.

Almarinez shared the honor with Kent State's Aaron Ferguson.

The MAC's January rankings also were released. 149-pounder Caleb Tyus is SIUE's top-ranked wrestler at third in the 13-team league.

More like this:

Oct 23, 2023 - Keller Comes Up With First Half Brace, Fahnestock Records Clean Sheet, Explorers Defeat Murphysboro 2-0, Advance To Last 16 In Class 1A  

Oct 19, 2023 - Kaylyn Holtorf Shows Continued Improvement For Piasa Birds, Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month

Nov 13, 2023 - Girls Volleyball State Finals Scoreboard

Oct 24, 2023 - Marquette Catholic Boys Sectional Soccer Match Moved To Belleville Althoff

Nov 30, 2023 - Area Teams Take Care In Shootout To Honor Legacy Of Beloved Broadcaster

 