EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s student newspaper The Alestle earned 13 awards at the 33rd Annual Illinois College Press Association convention held Feb. 19-20 in Chicago.

The Alestle achieved three first-place awards, placed in five other categories and earned four honorable mentions, including recognition for general excellence in the large-school division. Photographer Brian Munoz placed second in the Shoot Chicago on-site photography competition in which most schools across all divisions competed.

The Alestle’s first place finishes were awarded to:

Photo Editor Christian K. Lee

Large-school division, general news photo for on-campus coverage of protests by the Black Lives Matter movement

Sports photo category for coverage of a wrestling event

Former Sports Editor Ben Levin

Large-school division sports page design category

Article continues after sponsor message

“This year, our sports and photography staffs did especially well in the competition,” said Tammy Merrett, Alestle program director. “Placing in editorial writing and the on-site photo competition were also proud moments. The Alestle staff works hard.”

The awards competition included more than 1,300 entries from 35 Illinois colleges and universities in 15 open categories. Additionally, the Alestle competed in 18 categories against 13 non-daily student newspapers on such campuses as Columbia College Chicago, Loyola University, University of Illinois Springfield and DePaul University. Members of the Illinois Press Association and professional journalists judged the entries.

More like this: