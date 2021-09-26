EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE students will have a chance to compete for a spot with SIUE wrestling when the team holds open tryouts Mon., Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. The tryout will take place on the south mezzanine (second floor) of First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

Participants must be full-time SIUE students (enrolled in 12 or more credits) and complete the following prior to the tryout:

Proof of Health Physical within the past six months (Must include sickle cell test). A physical can be administered at SIUE Health Services. Student-athletes can contact Health Services at 618-650-2842 or by email at cougarcare@siue.edu

The forms are currently available for pick-up

Health history form (Can be picked up from wrestling office)

Liability waiver (Can be picked up from wrestling office)

Sickle Cell Waiver

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE wrestling Assistant Coach Te'Shan Campbell at tecampb@siue.edu. The SIUE wrestling office is located on campus in the Lukas Annex of the Vadalabene Center, Room 1615.

