EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE students will have a chance to compete for a spot with SIUE wrestling when the team holds open tryouts Mon., Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. The tryout will take place on the south mezzanine (second floor) of First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

Participants must be full-time SIUE students (enrolled in 12 or more credits) and complete the following prior to the tryout:
Proof of Health Physical within the past six months (Must include sickle cell test). A physical can be administered at SIUE Health Services. Student-athletes can contact Health Services at 618-650-2842 or by email at cougarcare@siue.edu

  • The forms are currently available for pick-up
  • Health history form (Can be picked up from wrestling office)
  • Liability waiver (Can be picked up from wrestling office)
  • Sickle Cell Waiver

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE wrestling Assistant Coach Te'Shan Campbell at tecampb@siue.edu. The SIUE wrestling office is located on campus in the Lukas Annex of the Vadalabene Center, Room 1615.

