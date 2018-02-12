EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE clinched a winning record in the Southern Conference Sunday after splitting a pair of matches at the Vadalabene Center.

SIUE, 4-3 in SoCon action and 6-12 overall, dropped a 32-9 decision to Campbell to open the day but rebounded for a convincing 46-6 triumph over VMI. It was SIUE's biggest dual victory of the season.

"We felt like there were more matches that we could have won throughout the year," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "Every year we've gotten better at the SoCon Tournament so we're trying to build on that as well."

John Muldoon, Tyshawn Williams and Christian Dulaney were double winners for the Cougars.

Article continues after sponsor message

Muldoon captured a key victory at 133 pounds, besting Nathan Boston 8-5. Boston came into the match ranked No. 31 in the coach's national individual rankings. Muldoon then earned a technical fall over VMI's Jacob Mills.

Williams scrambled to defeat Zachary Barnes 11-10 at 149 pounds. He added a 5:00 pin against VMI's Dylan Walsh.

Dulaney won a pair of decisions at 197 pounds, defeating Campbell's Chris Kober 10-5 and VMI's Max Gallahan 7-4.

SIUE collected four falls and two technical falls against VMI. Williams, Dakota Leach (141), Karsten Van Velsor (157) and Bryce Shewan (174).

"Many of our wrestlers have put themselves into position to gain good seeds at the SoCon Tournament," added Spates.

The Cougars have one more week left in the regular season and have two non-conference matches left on the schedule. SIUE welcomes No. 3 Missouri Wednesday for a 6 p.m. dual and No. 19 Northwestern next Sunday for a 2 p.m. contest.



More like this: