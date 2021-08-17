

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - SIUE women's soccer traveled to the Circle City for their final exhibition match on Saturday afternoon and will return home with a 5-2 win over IUPUI.

The scoring started in the 27th minute, as Lydia Harris took a pass from Matea Diekema and buried it to give SIUE a 1-0 lead. The Cougar lead would be doubled just eight minutes later, this time off the boot of Kayla Klipsch. IUPUI would score just seconds later, sending the Cougars into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead. The Jaguars would level the score in the 52nd minute, but that would be the final time the hosts would find the back of the net.

Andrea Frerker netted the game-winning goal in the 61st minute, and Maria Haro would add to the tally in the 66th minute. Less than three minutes later, SIUE would net their fiifth and final goal of the match as freshman Grace Cobb scored off a pass from Taylor Dolt. Sarah Hibbeler and Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player to Watch Lily Schnieders also collected points by assisting on second-half goals.

The Cougars will officially kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, Aug. 19, hosting Chicago State at Korte Stadium. Tickets for the match are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.

