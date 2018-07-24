EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's tennis team has earned academic recognition from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for their efforts during the 2018 season.

Five Cougars have been named to the ITA All-Academic Team while the team as a whole earned the ITA All-Academic Team Award.

SIUE's Angel Ikeda (Saint Charles, Missouri), Katherine Lahue (St. Louis), Ann-Christine Link (Luowigshafen, Germany), Anna Talley (Hillsboro, Illinois) and Lara Tupper (Queensland, Australia) have all been named to the ITA All-Academic Team.

The ITA All-Academic Team consists of letter winners that have earned a 3.50 grade point average or better during the 2018 season. The ITA All-Academic Team Award is granted to teams who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher.

