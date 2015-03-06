Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
SIUE Women’s Tennis Departs for California

SIUE Athletics
March 6, 2015 11:47 AM
Lexi Aranda

EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's tennis team will travel to California for two matches Saturday and Sunday.

The Cougars' first opponent is Villanova on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. After a quick turnaround, the squad will face Cal State Fullerton on the Titans' home court Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

"I'm looking forward to taking the team to a place that some of them have never been to before," said Head Coach Amanda Pratzel. "It's a good chance to compete outdoors, play some new opponents, and prepare for conference play."

The Cougars are looking to rebound from two losses against Evansville and SIU Carbondale last week. Sophomore Lexi Aranda is on a six-match winning streak in singles play with an overall record of 7-2.

The Wildcats of Villanova are 0-6 this season with their most recent loss coming against UC San Diego.

The Titans of Cal State Fullerton are 5-7 this season but are on a two-match losing streak.

"Taking trips like this one helps to exemplify the SIUE student-athlete experience," said Pratzel. "It's a change of pace from the regular season schedule and at the same time kicks off our outdoor season."

Article Retrieved from siuecougars.com/sports

