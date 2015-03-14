EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Alex McDavid singled home the game winner in the bottom of the sixth as SIUE softball opened the 2015 Ohio Valley Conference season with a 5-4 victory Saturday over Murray State.

It also was the home opener for the Cougars, now 17-5 overall and 1-0 in the OVC. Due to the heavy rain in Edwardsville Friday, Saturday's schedule included just one game. Both SIUE and Murray State return to Cougar Field Sunday for a noon doubleheader.

"It was a nail-biter as always. I think it's going to be like that all year," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery.

McDavid finished the game with a team-leading three hits and two runs batted in. She also had an RBI single in the three-run third inning.

"It really means a lot to set the tone like we did and battle every inning and every day," said McDavid.

"She did a great job with two big RBIs," said Montgomery. "She's doing a great job leading and playing shortstop for us. I'm happy she started off this way."

SIUE jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Haley Chambers, the game's starting pitcher, scored on a single to right field by Rachel Keller. The throw was ahead of Chambers' arrival to home, but the Cougar junior avoided the tag and was able to touch home for the first run.

McDavid then singled home Keller to make it 2-0. Brittany Toney delivered the knockout blow to Murray State starter Mason Robinson when she ripped a first-pitch single to left field.

Murray State, now 12-6 overall and 0-1 in the OVC, battled through the relief pitching of CheyAnne Gaskey who walked the first two batters she faced, including a bases-loaded pass to pinch-hitter Kelsey Hansen that put the Cougars up 3-0.

SIUE added a single tally in the fourth when Chambers walked and scored on a deep-center field triple by Jordan LaFave.

The Racers took advantage of an outfield error to score four unearned runs in the sixth inning. That included five hits against Chambers before Baylee Douglass entered the game to pitch the final out of the sixth.

"Baylee is a winner. She is savvy and doesn't mind pressure," said Montgomery.

The Cougars regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Gaskey walked Allison Smiley and Keller before yielding a single by McDavid that did not include a throw home.

"We've been hitting the ball," said Montgomery. "We're just leaving too many on base right now. We have to do better with runners in scoring position and getting timely hits."

SIUE left 11 runners on base, including at least one in every inning.

Douglass earned the win and improved to 6-2. Gaskey, who had eight walks, took the loss and is now 5-4.

