EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's soccer has released its summer camp schedule, which includes eight Elite Goalkeeper Academy sessions.

Each session will include training from SIUE assistant coach Alexis Smith who has over 10 years of coaching and playing experience. Smith played at Bowling Green University and for the Cleveland Ambassadors of the WPSL, holds her USSF "D" license, National Diploma and Advanced National Goalkeeping Diploma.

Skills to be covered at the camp include shot stopping, handling, footwork, angles, crosses, back to bar, 1v1's and distribution.

The sessions will be every Tuesday and Thursday in the month of June, and will be limited to five participants per session.

For more information, or to book your spot for the Elite Goalkeeper Academy or other SIUE women's soccer camps, visit https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuewsoccercamps or email Coach Smith at alexism@siue.edu.

