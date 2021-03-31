COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Following a two-match run without a win, SIUE women's soccer returned to form on Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over Tennessee Tech.

"Any win is good, but this was one that helps give us some confidence again," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton. "The last couple we were right there but lacked a little bit of the cut edge a few areas. Today was a road performance we can be proud of."

After both teams went scoreless through the opening half, the Cougars had to rely on their dynamic duo of Lily Schnieders and MacKenzie Litzsinger to break the tie - and that's exactly what they did, as the Tennessee Tech goalkeeper padded away a shot from Schnieders and Litzsinger took the rebound and neatly netted the match's lone goal. That goal was Litzsinger's sixth of the season and marked Schnieders' fifth assist through eight games. This also marked the fourth clean sheet of the season for SIUE netminder Taylor Spiller.

"Great team energy and commitment to make it difficult for the opponents," added Burton. "That's what we set out to do. We did that, limited the danger a bit better today. Proud of the commitment up and dpwn the team."

The Cougars will return to action on Friday night, as they welcome Belmont to Korte Stadium in a rematch of last season's Ohio Valley Conference championship game. First kick is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and live video and stats will be available.

