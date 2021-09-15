

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - A successful week for the SIUE women's soccer program was capped off on Tuesday, as the Ohio Valley Conference announced that all three OVC Women's Soccer Player of the Week awards were won by Cougar student-athletes. This is the first time a team has swept the weekly awards since the 2019 season, and the first time a SIUE team has accomplished the feat since 2018.

Lily Schnieders secured OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors following a two-goal, two-assist weekend. Schnieders also netted the game winner in SIUE's 2-0 win at Evansville on Sunday. This award marks the second of Schnieders' career, as the Fenton, Missouri-native has won the award once before in the spring of 2021.

Matéa Diekema won her first-ever conference-level award, securing the OVC Defensive Player of the Week after anchoring the SIUE defense that has shut out their opponents for nearly 200 consecutive minutes. Diekema, who also earned All-OVC Newcomer Team honors last spring, also notched an assist in SIUE's 5-0 win over SIU Carbondale.

After sitting out last season due to injury, Jensen Schoch returned this fall with newfound determination - that energy was on full display this weekend, recording two clean sheets en route to her first OVC Goalkeeper of the Week award since 2019.

Schnieders, Diekema, and Schoch will lead the Cougars into their final nonconference match of the season, as SIUE travels to the Lone Star State for a Sunday afternoon showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Sunday's match will be televised live on the Longhorn Network, marking the first time in program history that the Cougars have appeared on national television. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT.

