2020 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship | First Round

SIUE (8-2-2, 8-2-2 OVC) vs. No. 13 Virginia (10-4-2, 5-2-2 ACC)

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

First Kick: 6:00 p.m. CT

STORYLINES

Wednesday's match marks the third NCAA Tournament appearance for the Cougars in the program's Division I era. The Cougars are 1-2 in the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, with all three matches coming against nationally-ranked opponents from "Power Five" conferences.

SIUE sits at 8-4 all-time against the ACC, not including the Cougars' advancement in the First Round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, a 5-4 penalty kick victory over Notre Dame.

Since the program's inaugural season in 1982, the Cougars have played against 12 of the 48 teams competing in this year's Tournament. SIUE is 5-18-3 all-time against those teams, recording two victories against Texas A&M and one each against Arkansas, Milwaukee, and Vanderbilt.

NEWS & NOTES

"HOO" ARE THE CAVALIERS

The Virginia Cavaliers are entering Wednesday night's First Round contest at 10-4-2 overall and 5-2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Virginia played the entirety of its conference season in the Fall, falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Semifinal. Virginia did play a handful of matches during the Spring, notching wins over George Mason and VCU and recording a tie and loss to No. 5 national seed West Virginia.

The Cavaliers are led by ACC Freshman of the Year midfielder Lia Godfrey and first team All-ACC forward Alexa Spaanstra. UVA also placed three student-athletes on the second team All-ACC squad and a pair on the ACC All-Freshman team.

Virginia is coached by Steve Swanson, who has been at the helm in Charlottesville for the last 20 seasons. Swanson has a 315-94-48 record as the Cavaliers' head coach.

LAST TIME OUT

After falling after regulation time in the 2019 OVC Championship match, the Cougars found themselves in familiar territory in this season's edition of the Ohio Valley Conference title game. However, the Cougars were determined to make sure history would not repeat itself in 2021 and willed themselves to a 2-1 overtime win to secure their spot in the 48-team Tournament field.

WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE SHINING BRIGHTEST...

The Cougars have made waves in the NCAA Tournament in the past, highlighted by SIUE's 2016 First Round advancement over then-#11 Notre Dame in a heart-pounding penalty shootout. The Red & White have also been in this position before, with each of their three previous NCAA Tournament matches coming on the road against nationally-ranked competition. In those matches, the Cougars have allowed just one goal in 310 minutes played.

DYNAMIC DUO

The dynamic duo of Lily Schnieders and MacKenzie Litzsinger has proven to be one of the most effective pairs in college soccer this season, with 11 goals, seven assists, and 29 total points between the two. Litzsinger and Schnieders are ranked first and second, respectively, in shots, shots on goal, points, and goals scored. The duo are also ranked in the top three in assists. The pair have experience playing together prior to arriving in Edwardsville as well, having both graduated from Rockwood Summit High School in Fenton, Missouri.

