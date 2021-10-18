SIUE Women's Soccer Heads to Charleston in Midweek Rivalry Game, Cougars Lose To Murray State
Match Information
Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021
First Kick: 3 p.m. CT
Location: Lakeside Field, Charleston, Ill.
All-Time Series (SIUE Streak): SIUE leads 12-2-1 (W3)
Last Meeting: Mar. 9, 2021 (SIUE def. EIU, 7-0)
WHERE WE'RE AT: Just 48 hours removed from their 5-0 win over Austin Peay, SIUE women's soccer returns to the pitch - this time due to the postponement of a previously scheduled match on October 7.
LAST TIME OUT: The Cougars bounced back in commanding fashion on Sunday, matching their largest margin of victory in the season with a 5-0 rout of Austin Peay. Five different Cougars found the back of the net in the win, while Bella Henderson and Jensen Schoch combined for the 90-minute shutout. Sunday's contest was also Senior Day, as the program honored 11 graduating seniors and fifth years.
SCOUTING THE PANTHERS: Eastern Illinois has struggled this season, sitting at 4-8-2 overall and 1-2-1 in OVC play. The Panthers were picked to finish eighth in the OVC and are led by Preseason Player to Watch Kenzie Balcerek.
LOCAL FLAIR: Coach Burton has recruited and retained talented student-athletes from throughout the Metro East and Greater St. Louis regions. Of the 33 student-athletes on this season's roster, 21 hail from Greater St. Louis - this includes five who came to SIUE from a county in the Metro East region.
RETURNERS: The Cougars return all but two starters from last season's OVC champion squad, and bring back all three goalkeepers from Spring 2021. Highlighting the returning Cougars are OVC Forward of the Year MacKenzie Litzsinger, All-OVC and United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Second Team selection Lily Schnieders, and OVC All-Newcomer selection Matea Diekema.
NEW FACES: The Red & White welcome eight newcomers to the program, six of whom hail from the Greater St. Louis area. Included in this class are sisters Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Nichols (O'Fallon, Mo.), who join Matea and Myah Diekema as the only known pair of sisters playing in the same Division I soccer program.
SEASON 40: SIUE plays its 40th season of intercollegiate women's soccer in 2021. Hundreds of student-athletes have donned the Red & White on the pitch, helping the Cougars become the winningest Division I women's soccer program in the state of Illinois and leading SIUE to eight NCAA Tournament appearances.
NITTY GRITTY: Tuesday's contest will not be streamed; instead, only live stats will be available. Follow along on Twitter @SIUEWSoccer or by clicking the Live Stats link.
Quick Start for Murray State Proves Costly, Cougars Fall at Racers