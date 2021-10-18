SIUE Women's Soccer Heads to Charleston in Midweek Rivalry Game, Cougars Lose To Murray State Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SIUE (6-6-0, 3-2-0 OVC) vs. Eastern Illinois (4-8-2, 2-3-1 OVC) Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021

First Kick: 3 p.m. CT

Location: Lakeside Field, Charleston, Ill.

All-Time Series (SIUE Streak): SIUE leads 12-2-1 (W3)

Last Meeting: Mar. 9, 2021 (SIUE def. EIU, 7-0) WHERE WE'RE AT: Just 48 hours removed from their 5-0 win over Austin Peay, SIUE women's soccer returns to the pitch - this time due to the postponement of a previously scheduled match on October 7. LAST TIME OUT: The Cougars bounced back in commanding fashion on Sunday, matching their largest margin of victory in the season with a 5-0 rout of Austin Peay. Five different Cougars found the back of the net in the win, while Bella Henderson and Jensen Schoch combined for the 90-minute shutout. Sunday's contest was also Senior Day, as the program honored 11 graduating seniors and fifth years. SCOUTING THE PANTHERS: Eastern Illinois has struggled this season, sitting at 4-8-2 overall and 1-2-1 in OVC play. The Panthers were picked to finish eighth in the OVC and are led by Preseason Player to Watch Kenzie Balcerek. LOCAL FLAIR: Coach Burton has recruited and retained talented student-athletes from throughout the Metro East and Greater St. Louis regions. Of the 33 student-athletes on this season's roster, 21 hail from Greater St. Louis - this includes five who came to SIUE from a county in the Metro East region. RETURNERS: The Cougars return all but two starters from last season's OVC champion squad, and bring back all three goalkeepers from Spring 2021. Highlighting the returning Cougars are OVC Forward of the Year MacKenzie Litzsinger , All-OVC and United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Second Team selection Lily Schnieders , and OVC All-Newcomer selection Matea Diekema . NEW FACES: The Red & White welcome eight newcomers to the program, six of whom hail from the Greater St. Louis area. Included in this class are sisters Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Nichols (O'Fallon, Mo.), who join Matea and Myah Diekema as the only known pair of sisters playing in the same Division I soccer program. SEASON 40: SIUE plays its 40th season of intercollegiate women's soccer in 2021. Hundreds of student-athletes have donned the Red & White on the pitch, helping the Cougars become the winningest Division I women's soccer program in the state of Illinois and leading SIUE to eight NCAA Tournament appearances. NITTY GRITTY: Tuesday's contest will not be streamed; instead, only live stats will be available. Follow along on Twitter @SIUEWSoccer or by clicking the Live Stats link. Quick Start for Murray State Proves Costly, Cougars Fall at Racers MURRAY, Ky. - The Racers started off blazing hot on Thursday afternoon, netting three goals in the span of less than 10 minutes to hand the Cougars their second Ohio Valley Conference loss of the season. - The Racers started off blazing hot on Thursday afternoon, netting three goals in the span of less than 10 minutes to hand the Cougars their second Ohio Valley Conference loss of the season. The match started off at a breakneck pace, as the hosts netted a trio of goals in the match's opening half-hour to mount an early 3-0 lead; however, Lily Schnieders would pull one back for the Cougars in the 26th minute, neatly slotting the ball past both a Racer defender and the goalkeeper. 15 minutes of back-and-forth action ensued before the official blew the halftime whistle. Just two minutes after the start of the second half, Maria Haro netted her fourth of the season to pull the Cougars to within one of the hosts. The 3-2 scoreline would hold through the final whistle, giving the reigning OVC regular season champions their third conference win of the 2021 campaign. "Proud of an improved performance today," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton following the match. "We really came out strong and very urgent. We had a number of really good performances. One of those games that set pieces did us in unfortunately. With a positive approach moving forward and we can still get what we want from the regular season." Bella Henderson started the match and played between the sticks for the first 45 minutes, recording three saves before Jensen Schoch took the pitch for the final 45. Schnieders and Kaitlyn Nichols led SIUE with three shots each, followed by two from Andrea Frerker . As a team, the Cougars registered 10 shots while allowing 12. SIUE led the way in corner kicks taken, leading in that category, 10-4.