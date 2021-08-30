EDWARDSVILLE - Despite a lightning delay that added more than an hour onto the match time, SIUE women's soccer emerged victorious in their home opener Sunday, earning a 2-1 win over Kansas City.

"I'm proud of the team with really going after this game today," said SIUE Head Coachfollowing the match. "We took some things away from our game last week [at Loyola Chicago] that we needed to improve on - the team put in the work to improve and it showed today."

The match went scoreless through the opening 34 minutes, before inclement weather suspended play for a period of one hour and eleven minutes. Once play resumed, the Cougars dominated the remainder of the half and netted the first goal of the season when Sidney Christopher caught a rebound and buried it in the 44th minute.

The halftime break did not slow down the Red & White, as Angel Ikeda and MacKenzie Litzsinger registered assists on a goal from Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player to Watch Lily Schnieders . Schnieders, who scored in the 51st minute, neatly tucked the ball into the bottom left corner that sailed past two Kansas City defenders.

The Roos, who now sit at 2-2 on the season with losses to SIUE and Wisconsin, would net their first and only goal of the match in the 87th minute; however, the visitors' comeback effort would prove too little and too late, as the Cougars would dominate second-half possession to secure their first win of the young season.

SIUE will hit the road for a weekend trip to the Hawkeye State, travelling to Des Moines, Iowa, for a Friday night fixture with Drake (Sep. 3) before closing out the weekend with a Sunday afternoon showdown against Big 12 Conference power Iowa State (Sep. 5).

