SIUE Women's Soccer Bolsters Roster
January 24, 2023
SIUE is coming off another fantastic run with its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title.
Hayes' signing adds to the previous eight names joining the 2023 roster: Taylor Babb (St. Louis, Missouri), Calli Chiarelli (Wilmette, Illinois), Mia Loza (Calumet City, Illinois), Miranda Malcolm (O'Fallon, Missouri), Maddie Clark (Kirkwood, Missouri), Samaya Hogg (Lincoln, Nebraska), Ella Robinson (Arnold, Missouri) and Marin Vines (Kirkwood, Missouri).
Mackenzie Hayes
Hometown: Saint Peters, Missouri
High School: Fort Zumwalt East High School
Position: Forward/Outside Back
Club Team: Lou Fusz Academy
Coaches: Chad Otec
Why I chose SIUE: "SIUE is the right fit for me to be able to pursue my goal of medical school while playing the sport I love at a very high level. The coaching staff was very personable, welcoming, and easy to talk to right off the bat. The campus is beautiful and a perfect size for me. I can't wait to step on the field with my new coaches and teammates and be a part of an amazing program!"
From Coach Burton: "Mackenzie has worked extremely hard to get to this point in her career and her discipline and focus are admirable. Although watching her play, her speed jumps out at you, it's her desire to continually develop as a player and work towards her goals that just might be the quality that impressed us the most in the recruiting process. Mac will be a nightmare for the opposition. And we really value the versatility she has as a player with a ton of experience playing defense and in the last year or so, showing the damage that she can do in the attack. She has great tools to be a very impactful player at the college level and the sky is the limit."
