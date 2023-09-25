EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer picked up its second straight Ohio Valley Conference victory Sunday, blanking Lindenwood 1-0 at Korte Stadium.

recorded the game-winning goal at the 6:30 mark in the first half. She accepted a pass fromand headed the ball in from 10 yards out.

"She (Diekema) played an unbelieveable ball to Kasey," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton . "What an athletic play for Kasey to rise above and get her head on the ball. What a beautiful goal."

SIUE improved to 4-4-1 for the season and 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Lindenwood dropped to 2-7-1 overall and 0-2 in the OVC.

"I thought we played a really good game," said Burton. "As the game went on, we knew it was going to be a physical battle. Every conference game is."

It was Neidhardt's second goal of the season. SIUE's previous 11 goals scored this season have come from 11 different players.

" Kasey Neidhardt was really, really good," noted Burton. "She was helping control the game and in defensive work. She also scored a really nice goal."

Taylor Spiller earned her first shutout of the season with two saves. No save was bigger than the one with two minutes left to play when she stopped a point-blank shot from Lindenwood's Mia Corrigan.

"Coaches will always say the mark of a good goalkeeper is one that is ready at any minute," Burton said. "Her number was called and she answered."

The Cougars dominated the flow of the game with a 15-2 shot advantage. Lindenwood recorded just one shot in each half. Kaitlyn Nichols led the Cougars' offense with three shots.

Next up for SIUE is Southeast Missouri, which comes to Korte Stadium next Sunday for a 2 p.m. contest.





