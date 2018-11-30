EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's soccer team has inked eight players to its 2019 recruiting class, announced Cougars Head Coach Derek Burton.

Joining the SIUE program next season as freshmen are Taylor Dolt (Lawson, Missouri), Emma Dutko (Granite City, Illinois), Maria Haro (St. Louis, Missouri), Sarah Hibbeler (Kansas City, Missouri), Sarah Magnoni (Des Plaines, Illinois), Lily Schnieders (Fenton, Missouri), Taylor Spiller (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Courtney Vollmer (Belleville, Illinois).

"No doubt about it, this class has real quality, in a variety of areas," Burton said. "It's a versatile group of players that have trained and competed at an extremely high level regionally and nationally. Very well rounded soccer players, they each have something special that we wanted and needed for this class and for our team moving forward: speed, athleticism, soccer IQ, passion for the game, competitiveness and the potential for leadership. We're excited about being able to add a group of impactful players that can help us all over the field."

Taylor Dolt, Defender, Lawson, Missouri (Lawson High School)

Club Team: KC Athletics Academy Premier/FC Kansas City Elite DA

Club Coach: Vasil Ristov

From Coach Burton: "Taylor is an extremely athletic player. A gifted multisport athlete that I see impacting us as an outside back or as a wide attacking player. She's a natural left footed player with outstanding speed and she has the tools to be a difference maker for us in the coming seasons"

Why she chose: "I chose SIUE because it felt like I was at home immediately when I stepped on campus. After meeting the coaching staff I felt wanted and valued as a player. The team made me feel like I was a part of their family the first time I met everyone. It made my decision very easy to make. Excited beyond words to be a Cougar for the next 4 years!"

Emma Dutko, Midfield, Granite City, Illinois (Granite City High School)

Club Team: Saint Louis Scott Gallagher IL ECNL

Club Coach: Laura Heffington, Shawn Hewitt

From Coach Burton: "Emma has a great combination of technical proficiency, intelligence and passion for the game stacked on top of an absolute hatred for losing. Her coaches and teammates always know that she will give everything for the cause in the middle of the park, and that's an exciting element to add to our team. After watching her play for what seems like forever, we are excited to have her finally officially join us."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because it felt like I was at home immediately when I stepped on campus. After meeting the coaching staff, I felt wanted and valued as a player. The team made me feel like I was a part of their family the first time I met everyone. It made my decision very easy to make. Excited beyond words to be a Cougar for the next 4 years!"

Maria Haro, Forward, St. Louis, Missouri (Saint Joseph Academy)

Club Team: Lou Fusz Soccer Club

Club Coach: Mike Elam, Jeff Tottleben

From Coach Burton:" Maria is an attacking player who can play in a few different roles, depending on what we need. She is a strong, physical player with explosiveness in her movement and a desire to go at defenders and create or score goals. Goal scoring sometimes overshadows the things that drew me to her initially: her movement off the ball and her ability to see combinations and the big picture are a couple of the things that give her a great foundation for a bright future at SIUE."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because I loved how it felt like home. I loved the incredible campus and the people I met. Everyone was extremely welcoming. I also love my coaches and felt connected with them immediately. I am super excited to be a cougar in the fall of 2019."

Sarah Hibbeler, Forward/Midfield, Kansas City, Missouri (Park Hill High School)

Club Team: KC Athletics Academy Premier/FC Kansas City Elite DA

Club Coach: Vasil Ristov

From Coach Burton: "Sarah is an attacking player with a relentless work rate on the field. She can be effective in a variety of ways for us moving forward because her game has a variety of strengths: dangerous pace, ability to beat players on the dribble and a proficient shot. We can't wait to add not only her abilities but also Sarah's team spirit and love for the game to the team."

Why I chose SIUE:"I chose SIUE because I felt immediately this would be my new home. The coaching staff was so welcoming and they made me feel very wanted. I felt overwhelmed with trying to find a college that was a fit for me, but the choice was easy once I learned more about the incredible soccer program, the coaches, and the warm campus environment. I am excited about the many opportunities available both on and off the field. I can't wait to be a Cougar!"

Sarah Magnoni, Defense, Des Plaines, Illinois (Maine West High School)

Club Team: Green and White Soccer Club

Club Coach: Adam Howarth and Jay Bulev

From Coach Burton: "Sarah is a fantastic competitor on the field with great game sense and killer defensive instincts. She technically is very sound which allows her to be a factor in maintaining possession for her team. She is an athletic defender who has experience and a comfort level of being a vocal organizer in the back line. She brings a presence and great read of the game to the defense and we are excited about adding all of Sarah's qualities to the team."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because as soon as I walked on the campus I got that feeling of comfort as if it was my second home. SIUE offers a great business program which I am planning to go into. I was impressed by the coaching staff and how the girls on the team care for one another. I am looking forward to my next four years at SIUE and being a part of this amazing team. Go Cougars!"

Lily Schnieders, Forward/Midfield, Fenton, Missouri (Rockwood Summit High School)

Club Team: Saint Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri ECNL

Club Coach: Ralph Richards, Scott McDoniel

From Coach Burton: Lily is a very game-savvy attacking player. She has great soccer instincts with all the skills to match which makes her a very dangerous player. She sees combination play and can unlock a defense as well as put the ball in the back of the net. She's a proven match winner who has excelled at the highest levels in both the club and high school arenas. We are excited for Lily to join the program and hit the field this fall.

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because I felt at home right when I stepped onto the gorgeous campus. I was immediately comfortable around the coaches and the team when I was on my visit."

Taylor Spiller, Goalkeeper, Cincinnati, Ohio (Princeton High School)

Club Team: Warren County Soccer Academy

Club Coach: Kyle Kosco (WCSA) Scott Cagle (Kings Hammer Academy)

From Coach Burton: "Taylor is going to be a great addition to the team and our goalkeeper group. Her kicking game and comfort level with the ball at her feet are already at an extremely high level. She is athletic and explosive with an engine that just doesn't quit. She is a ferocious trainer and that has given her the foundation to get to the next level and really compete. We look forward to Taylor joining us this fall."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because the first time I came to the campus I thought it was beautiful and I really enjoyed working with the coaches and players at the ID camp. The more I saw and learned about the campus and its facilities, the more I loved it. SIUE also offers great programs for the areas I am interested in studying as well. Overall, I could see myself on campus as a part of the SIUE community and had confidence that I could succeed in reaching all my goals there."

Courtney Vollmer, Defender, Belleville, Illinois (Belleville West High School)

Club Team: Lou Fusz Soccer Club

Club Coach: Tony Segobiano, Jason Mathenia, Jeff Tottleben, Mike Elam

From Coach Burton: "Courtney is going to be a great addition to the back line. Her athletic ability, game smarts and understanding allow her to play anywhere along the back, which is of huge value at the college level. Very smooth technically and a very good ball striker, Courtney can be a factor on restarts as well, and you can never have enough weapons in that area. We look forward to having Courtney join the program."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because I loved the campus and the wonderful coaching staff. I also really wanted to play and be close to my family and friends in the area. I have watched SIUE soccer games since I was younger so I look forward to joining the team!"

Final Thoughts

"We have goals on and off the field in our program and these players will jump right in with our returners to reach and exceed those goals and set the next ones," added Burton. "I know each one of these young women will be great teammates and student-athletes at SIUE. I am confident each of them will continue to further our program's tradition of academic excellence off the field, uphold our program's core values and represent SIUE in a way that everyone in Cougar nation can be proud of. As a staff, we are excited to welcome these young women to our program."

