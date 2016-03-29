Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Gorman scored a combined 152 and finished eight strokes back of the medalist, Austin Peay's Jessica Cathey. Brenna Lervick of South Dakota was second with a 146. IUPUI's MeKenzie Hilsmeyer finished third with a 147.
