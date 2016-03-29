CARBONDALE – SIUE's Alison Gorman tied for ninth and SIUE women's golf finished eighth at the Saluki Invitational completed Monday at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.

Gorman scored a combined 152 and finished eight strokes back of the medalist, Austin Peay's Jessica Cathey. Brenna Lervick of South Dakota was second with a 146. IUPUI's MeKenzie Hilsmeyer finished third with a 147.

Also for SIUE, Madison tied for 23rd with a 158. Brittney Jostes tied for 25th with a 159. SIUE individual Miranda Lidisky tied for 48th with a 165. Molly Marcum and Serena Hou tied for 59th place with a 170. Morgan Clark and Heather McDaniel, also playing as individuals, tied for 82nd with a 188.

The Cougars combined to shoot a 638. IUPUI won a two-hole playoff to earn the team title over William Woods, both teams shot a 610. SIU Carbondale was third with a 613.

The Cougars will be back on the course Saturday and Sunday at the Bradley Spring Invitational.

