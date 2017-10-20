NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the fourth year in a row the Ohio Valley Conference has conducted a preseason women's media poll prior to the start of the season. In total 12 voters from around the league cast a ballot on whom they thought would be the 2017-18 basketball favorites and preseason players of the year.

The OVC will release its preseason poll and All-OVC team, as voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors, on Tuesday, October 24, during the league's annual Media Day in Evansville.

In women's voting, it was two-time defending OVC Tournament champion Belmont who picked up 12 of the 13 first-place votes and 155 points in being tabbed the league favorite. UT Martin picked up the other first-place vote and 125 points in being picked second while Morehead State was third (119) and SIUE fourth (109). The poll was rounded out by Murray State (96), Austin Peay (91), Tennessee Tech (71), Southeast Missouri (66), Eastern Kentucky (57), Jacksonville State (55), Tennessee State (40) and Eastern Illinois (30).

Pollsters for the 2017-18 OVC Media Poll included: Catlin Bogard, OVC Ball; Mike Bradd, Eastern Illinois Radio; Neal Bradley, Murray State Radio; Rob Calhoun, Eastern Illinois Radio; Edward Marlowe, Paducah Sun; Mike Organ, The Tennessean; Justin Rust, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier; Harry Schroeder, ValleyHoopsInsider.com; Greg Stotelmyer, Eastern Kentucky Sports Network.

2017-18 Media OVC Preseason Women's Predicted Order of Finish

1. Belmont (12 first-place votes) - 155 points

2. UT Martin (1) - 125

3. Morehead State - 119

4. SIUE - 109

5. Murray State - 96

6. Austin Peay - 91

7. Tennessee Tech - 71

8. Southeast Missouri - 66

9. Eastern Kentucky - 57

10. Jacksonville State - 55

11. Tennessee State - 40

12. Eastern Illinois - 30

Preseason Player of the Year: Ke'Shunan James, Murray State

