EDWARDSVILLE – Postseason tournament play continues Thursday for the SIUE women's basketball team.

SIUE, 17-14, has accepted an invitation to the ninth annual Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI) and travels to play Central Arkansas, 22-9, of the Southland Conference. Game time is 7 p.m. in Conway, Arkansas.

"The biggest thing is that I am excited for the opportunity for this team to continue to play," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher.

The WBI is a 16-team, single-elimination postseason tournament. First round games are played Wednesday and Thursday followed by the quarterfinals Saturday and Sunday.

This is SIUE's second appearance in the WBI, having previously played during the 2011-12 season.

WBI Tournament Bracket

UC Irvine at Nevada (3/15, 6:30 p.m.)

Fresno State at CSU Bakersfield (3/14, 7 p.m.)

Weber State at Texas Southern (3/15, 7 p.m.)

SIUE at Central Arkansas (3/15, 7 p.m.)

Yale at Northeastern (3/15, 7 p.m.)

Binghamton at Youngstown State (3/14, 7 p.m.)

Furman at UNC Asheville (3/15, 7 p.m.)

Stetson at South Alabama (3/15, 7 p.m.)

Quarterfinals – Mar. 18 or 19

Semifinals – Mar. 23 or 24

Finals – Mar. 28 or 29

