EDWARDSVILLE – August 19, 2020 – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s campus was vibrant and upbeat as residents began their return to campus during the first of five Move-In Days being held Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 18-22.

During the five-day period, nearly 2,000 residents will move in to the University’s four residence halls and the Cougar Village apartments.

“Welcome to SIUE!” a housing staff member sang while being accompanied by a first-year student strumming her guitar as she walked toward her new home away from home.

“At SIUE, the safety of our students is our priority, always,” said University Housing Director Mallory Sidarous. “We are excited to be here and to start welcoming our residents back to campus. Instead of Move-In Day being a one-day process, this year it will occur over five days. We’ve implemented a number of changes including scheduled, staggered move-in times, limiting the number of guests, and increased cleaning and sanitization.

“I was nervous last night, but this morning I’m excited. I danced in the car the whole way here,” said Halie Hebron, of O’Fallon, Mo., a freshman majoring in art and dance. “I’m excited to be a baby Cougar here at SIUE.”

“We’re moving our son, our second son into SIU Edwardsville,” noted Bruce Reeves, as he moved his son into Bluff Hall. “It’s been very organized. Everything’s running smoothly.”

While the usual assembly of Movers and Shakers were not moving individuals in this year, Chancellor Randy Pembrook, SIU System President Dan Mahoney, and numerous students, faculty and staff members from across campus, volunteered their time to greet new residents and their families, answer questions and help them navigate campus.

“We have music going, and we’re dancing and welcoming students to SIUE,” said Mcall Wertin, resident assistant at Bluff Hall.

“Move-In Day is different this year, but we’re making the best of it,” added Dana Merritt, resident assistant at Prairie Hall. “With things spread out over five days, we get to meet with our residents individually and have a little bit of one-on-one time with them. It’s been a great way to build connections with our residents.”

The SIUE Experience will take place August 18-23. Classes begin Monday, August 24. Details on the Our Cougar Commitment, Return to SIUE plan are available at siue.edu/coronavirus.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook (left) greets an SIUE student with an elbow bump during the first of five Move-In Days.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=NP3nmoI82Mo

