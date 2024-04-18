EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is extending an open invitation to Fontbonne University of St. Louis students, offering a vibrant community, diverse educational opportunities, and a seamless continuation of their degree path for degree completion.

Detailed information is available at the University’s Transferring to SIUE webpage.

Specifically, SIUE is waving its $40 application fee, and its Transfer Center, through the Office of the Registrar, will work closely with former Fontbonne students, according to Associate Director of Admission Jennifer Harbaugh.

Harbaugh emphasized the Admissions Office’s and Transfer Center's commitment to transparency and guidance. "Our Transfer Center meticulously articulated all Fontbonne courses, ensuring clarity on how coursework transfers through our Course Equivalency Guide," she said. "Our collaboration with academic departments has resulted in comprehensive transfer program guides tailored to Fontbonne students' needs."

In addition to academic support and personalized assistance, SIUE offers financial incentives to ease the transition process. “Fontbonne students in good academic standing upon enrollment for summer or fall 2024, will receive a 50 percent discount on SIUE tuition for up to six semesters,” informed Harbaugh. “This discount will be applied once students are admitted and enrolled.”

SIUE's commitment to affordability extends further with in-state tuition rates for all U.S. residents, a guaranteed tuition rate for four consecutive years, and inclusive textbook rental fees.

Harbaugh underscored the emotional and logistical challenges Fontbonne students are facing during this time. "We recognize the significance of this moment for Fontbonne students," she shared. "Our priority is not only facilitating academic continuity but also providing unwavering support as they navigate this transition."

“This is a unique and unexpected situation that students are experiencing,” continued Harbaugh. “It is important to assist students, so they can find a new home institution for degree completion. Fontbonne students deserve the opportunity to finish their degree.”

“Transfer students are valuable members of the SIUE community,” she stressed. “We appreciate the opportunity to provide critical support and assistance as Fontbonne students explore their options.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

