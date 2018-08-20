EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed the class of 2022 in celebratory style on Friday, Aug. 17.

The future leaders who will contribute to SIUE’s mission to “shape a changing world,” attended an Academic Convocation ceremony at 11 a.m. hosted by Chancellor Randy Pembrook and Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD.

“Class of 2022, this is an exciting time,” said Pembrook. “We welcome you to our campus and the beginning of a new academic year. SIUE is a wonderful community.”

Pembrook encouraged the incoming students to do two important things during their time at SIUE: listen and speak.

“I ask you to listen, because there are many people here who have different perspectives,” he explained. “Part of the learning experience will be you hearing their ideas and learning about their backgrounds and experiences before coming to SIUE. I also ask you not to hold back. Don’t be shy or too timid to speak, because what you have to offer makes this University a better place.”

Alumnus Nasir Almari, who earned duel bachelor’s in political science and historical studies in 2015, shared his advice with students. He suggested students prioritize, find their passion and take risks.

“Find whatever makes you excited and energized, and run after it as fast as you can,” he said. “You’ve got four wonderful years ahead of you that I hope will be full of excitement, growth, discovery and risk-taking.”

Following convocation, students carried a Class of 2022 banner through campus, accompanied by a drumline. They received cheerful greetings and words of encouragement from SIUE faculty, staff, alumni, current students and community members.

“I chose SIUE, because since my first visit, I felt a homey vibe,” said freshman Alejandro Fiscal. “I’ll be majoring in mass communications.”

“It’s definitely been an emotional transition for me, but I’m excited to be here and begin the next chapter of my life at SIUE,” said freshman Vasi Prokos.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, the students will participate in a community service day. Fall 2018 classes begin Monday, Aug. 20.

