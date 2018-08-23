Cowtown Classic Presented by LaQuinta (Fort Worth, Texas)

vs. Green Bay

Aug. 24 - 2 p.m.

Series: Green Bay leads 1-0

vs. UAB

Aug. 25 - 11 a.m.

Series: First meeting

at TCU

Aug. 25 - 5 p.m.

Series: First meeting

Live Stats

sidearmstats.com/tcu/wvball/

Live Video

TCU match only

FOX Sports Go

Article continues after sponsor message

foxsportsgo.com/program/436372/womens-college-volleyball-cowtown-classic-southern-illinois-at-tcu

FIRST OF FOUR: This is the first of four tournaments for the Cougars. SIUE also plays in tournaments at Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kansas City, Missouri, before opening its home season Sept. 14-15 at the Cougar Classic.

JUST THE BEGINNING: This is the second-ever meeting between SIUE and Green Bay. It also is the first-ever meeting for the Cougars against both UAB and tournament host TCU.

SEASON OPENER: SIUE and Green Bay went to five sets at the Vadalabene Center back in 2016.

HOME SCHEDULE: SIUE has 11 home matches on the schedule this season beginning with the Cougar Classic Sept. 14-15 against Northern Kentucky, Louisiana Tech and Oral Roberts.

STILL AT HOME: SIUE's home Ohio Valley Conference schedule includes UT Martin, Southeast Missouri, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State, Austin Peay and Murray State.

RETURNING LINEUP: Dylynn Otte, Mallory Nicholson, Kiana Fields, Sami Knight and Jordyn Klein all appeared in SIUE's finale in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

TOP SERVE: Knight, Nicholson and Klein each had at least 20 service aces last season.

AROUND THE COUNTRY: SIUE has players on the roster from nine different states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and Texas.

NEWCOMERS: SIUE has a handful of new faces on the 2018 roster, including freshmen Ellen LeMasters(Greenwood, Indiana), Grace Hurst (McCordsville, Indiana), Hannah Bagley (Superior, Colorado), Savannah Christian (Washington, Missouri), and Leila Manaois (Glendale, California). Hope Everett (Norris City, Illinois) sat out last season and will be a redshirt freshman this season.

HALL OF FAME: Former SIUE All-American Heather (Bonde) Ohlau (2002-05) was recently named to the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame. She will be inducted Oct. 13. Bonde is No. 1 all-time at SIUE in hitting percentage at .324 and was an All-American in both 2004 (honorable mention) and 2005 (third team).

HEAD COACH KENDALL PAULUS: Coach Paulus is in her second season as head coach and eighth season at SIUE, having previously worked as an assistant coach. Paulus broke the school record for wins by a first-year head coach with 23.

More like this: