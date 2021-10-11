SIUE Volleyball Upended by Belmont
The first set saw the Cougars register both individual and team season-highs, led by Sydney Hummert's seven first-set kills. As a team, the Cougars hit a season-high .517 in the opening frame and outscored the Bruins by a 12-point margin. The margin stands as the largest margin of victory in any set this season. SIUE's dominance would end abruptly in the second set, as a .306 hitting performance from the visitors saw them claim a 25-20 second set win. The third set saw both sides trading blows, as neither squad could gain ground on the other; however, it would end up being the Bruins who would steal the third set, requiring extra points to do so. The fourth set followed a similar trajectory as the second, as a lengthy Bruin scoring run and outstanding defensive efforts proved too much for the Cougars to overcome, closing the set and the match with a 25-21 win.
Individually, the Cougars were led by Savannah Christian, who registered 14 kills and hit at an outstanding .303 clip. Following closely behind were Sydney Hummert, who notched 11 kills on the night, and the trio of Julia Treichel, Ainsley Ranstead, and Annie Ellis, who each recorded seven kills. Three Cougars registered double-digit kills, led by Alyse Drifka's 18. Drifka also notched her seventh double-double of the season with a 20-assist, 18-kill outing. Grace Beekman followed closely behind Drifka with 19 assists, while Jessica Vineyard led the Red & White in blocks with an error-free four.
SIUE, which drops to 4-13 overall and 1-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play, will close out the weekend with a rematch against Belmont (5-11, 3-3 OVC). First serve is scheduled for tomorrow at 2 p.m., and the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.
