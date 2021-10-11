SIUE volleyball fell to the visiting Bruins in four sets on Friday night (25-13, 20-25, 25-27, 21-25).

The first set saw the Cougars register both individual and team season-highs, led by Sydney Hummert's seven first-set kills. As a team, the Cougars hit a season-high .517 in the opening frame and outscored the Bruins by a 12-point margin. The margin stands as the largest margin of victory in any set this season. SIUE's dominance would end abruptly in the second set, as a .306 hitting performance from the visitors saw them claim a 25-20 second set win. The third set saw both sides trading blows, as neither squad could gain ground on the other; however, it would end up being the Bruins who would steal the third set, requiring extra points to do so. The fourth set followed a similar trajectory as the second, as a lengthy Bruin scoring run and outstanding defensive efforts proved too much for the Cougars to overcome, closing the set and the match with a 25-21 win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Individually, the Cougars were led by Savannah Christian , who registered 14 kills and hit at an outstanding .303 clip. Following closely behind were Sydney Hummert , who notched 11 kills on the night, and the trio of Julia Treichel , Ainsley Ranstead , and Annie Ellis , who each recorded seven kills. Three Cougars registered double-digit kills, led by Alyse Drifka's 18. Drifka also notched her seventh double-double of the season with a 20-assist, 18-kill outing. Grace Beekman followed closely behind Drifka with 19 assists, while Jessica Vineyard led the Red & White in blocks with an error-free four.

SIUE, which drops to 4-13 overall and 1-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play, will close out the weekend with a rematch against Belmont (5-11, 3-3 OVC). First serve is scheduled for tomorrow at 2 p.m., and the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

More like this: