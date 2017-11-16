EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball standouts Taylor Joens (Johnston, Iowa) and Ashley Witt (Lincoln, Nebraska) were named All-Ohio Valley Conference after leading the Cougars to a No. 2 seed at the league's postseason championship.

The All-OVC volleyball teams, which were voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors, were announced at Wednesday's pre-tournament banquet.

Joens, a middle blocker, was named to the first team after leading the Cougars with a .349 hitting percentage. She also leads SIUE in kills (337), blocks (108) and points scored (422). Among OVC players, Joens is third in hitting percentage, ninth in kills and sixth in points.

Witt, an outside hitter, became the 10th player to record 1,000 career kills earlier this season and currently stands at eighth all-time with 1,145. The Cougar senior was named second team All-OVC after turning in her most efficient season with a .220 hitting percentage. She also is second on the team in kills with 291.

SIUE will be looking for its first OVC Championship this week. The eight-team tournament begins Thursday with the Cougars taking on Eastern Illinois in a 1:30 p.m. contest.

FIRST TEAM

Player, School

Nzingha Clark, Southeast Missouri

Krissa Gearring, Southeast Missouri

Rachel Giustino, Murray State

Rachel Holthaus, Murray State

Allie Hueston, Eastern Illinois

Jemima Idemudia, UT Martin

Taylor Joens, SIUE

Arianna Person, Belmont

Chloe Rojas, Eastern Kentucky

Celina Sanks, Eastern Kentucky

Ashley Slay, Austin Peay

Taylor Smith, Eastern Illinois

Kristen Stucker, Austin Peay

Allyson Zuhlke, Jacksonville State

SECOND TEAM

Player, School

Samantha Beltran, Tennessee State

Kirsten Brugere, Tennessee Tech

Katirah Johnson, Murray State

Cassie Knutson, Eastern Kentucky

Brooke Moore, Austin Peay

Christina White, Austin Peay

Ashley Witt, SIUE

OVC Player of the Year: Ashley Slay, Austin Peay

OVC Freshman of the Year: Katirah Johnson, Murray State

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Chloe Rojas, Eastern Kentucky

OVC Setter of the Year: Kristen Stucker, Austin Peay

OVC Coach of the Year: Taylor Mott, Austin Peay

