SIUE volleyball standouts Joens, Witt named to All-Ohio Valley Conference team
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball standouts Taylor Joens (Johnston, Iowa) and Ashley Witt (Lincoln, Nebraska) were named All-Ohio Valley Conference after leading the Cougars to a No. 2 seed at the league's postseason championship.
The All-OVC volleyball teams, which were voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors, were announced at Wednesday's pre-tournament banquet.
Joens, a middle blocker, was named to the first team after leading the Cougars with a .349 hitting percentage. She also leads SIUE in kills (337), blocks (108) and points scored (422). Among OVC players, Joens is third in hitting percentage, ninth in kills and sixth in points.
Witt, an outside hitter, became the 10th player to record 1,000 career kills earlier this season and currently stands at eighth all-time with 1,145. The Cougar senior was named second team All-OVC after turning in her most efficient season with a .220 hitting percentage. She also is second on the team in kills with 291.
SIUE will be looking for its first OVC Championship this week. The eight-team tournament begins Thursday with the Cougars taking on Eastern Illinois in a 1:30 p.m. contest.
FIRST TEAM
Player, School
Nzingha Clark, Southeast Missouri
Krissa Gearring, Southeast Missouri
Rachel Giustino, Murray State
Rachel Holthaus, Murray State
Allie Hueston, Eastern Illinois
Jemima Idemudia, UT Martin
Taylor Joens, SIUE
Arianna Person, Belmont
Chloe Rojas, Eastern Kentucky
Celina Sanks, Eastern Kentucky
Ashley Slay, Austin Peay
Taylor Smith, Eastern Illinois
Kristen Stucker, Austin Peay
Allyson Zuhlke, Jacksonville State
SECOND TEAM
Player, School
Samantha Beltran, Tennessee State
Kirsten Brugere, Tennessee Tech
Katirah Johnson, Murray State
Cassie Knutson, Eastern Kentucky
Brooke Moore, Austin Peay
Christina White, Austin Peay
Ashley Witt, SIUE
OVC Player of the Year: Ashley Slay, Austin Peay
OVC Freshman of the Year: Katirah Johnson, Murray State
OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Chloe Rojas, Eastern Kentucky
OVC Setter of the Year: Kristen Stucker, Austin Peay
OVC Coach of the Year: Taylor Mott, Austin Peay
