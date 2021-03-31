EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball's season has come to an end. Despite earning a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, the Cougars will be unable to participate.

The program has paused team activities due to a combination of a positive COVID-19 test result(s), contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel consists of student athletes, coaches and support staff. The positive test result(s) was detected as part of the Conference's COVID-19 championships testing protocol.

Article continues after sponsor message

Under the Ohio Valley Conference's COVID-19 protocols, SIUE does not meet the requirements to compete in the championship, resulting in elimination from the event.

SIUE finished its season at 10-4, earning its most OVC wins since 2017. The Cougars won their final six matches, sweeping the last four matches and winning 13 straight sets to finish the season.

More like this: