EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE volleyball notched their fifth consecutive win with a 3-0 victory over rival Eastern Illinois on Dig Pink night.

All three sets were tighly-contested, but the Cougars' stellar offensive efforts would carry them to the victory. The Cougars took the first set, 25-21, before an even narrower 25-23 second-set victory. The Cougars knocked the rust off in the third and decisive set, securing a six-point win to give SIUE their ninth win of the Spring 2021 season.

Sydney Hummert led the Red & White with 14 kills and 10 digs, good for an impressive .448 hitting percentage. Rachel McDonald was not far behind, notching 11 kills and 10 digs of her own. Savannah Christian, Annie Ellis, and Hope Everett each collected six kills, with Ellis blocking a team-best six Panther attack attempts. Sarah Armendariz recorded 38 assists, and Jordyn Klein led the Cougars with 17 digs.

The Cougars, who improve to 9-4 on the season, will take to the court for the final regular season match at 6 p.m. tomorrow, where they will look to sweep the season series over the Panthers. Live stats and video will be available, and updates will be available on Twitter @SIUEVolleyball.

