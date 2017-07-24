EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE volleyball team gained national recognition with the awarding of the Team Academic Award by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

SIUE was one of 145 NCAA Division I programs honored for the 2016 season.

"Receiving the Team Academic Award is a testament to the hard work our student-athletes put in off the court," said SIUE Acting Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "We are fortunate that we have a fantastic group of student-athletes who aim to excel in the classroom."

As a team, SIUE finished the 2016-17 academic year with a 3.610 grade point average. Fourteen SIUE volleyball players earned a grade point average of 3.0 or better during the 2016-17 school year. Six of the 16-person roster earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the fall semester while eight earned a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

"Each individual has shown they have the drive and determination to meet their potential and their academic goals," said Paulus. "As much as we talk about academics, it is truly something they strive to achieve on their own. Our student-athletes have ambitious goals for post-graduation and are well on their way to achieving them. It is really exciting to watch, and we couldn't be more proud of this group."

The AVCA Team Academic Award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

The SIUE volleyball program opens the 2017 season against Toledo August 25th at the Mastodons Invitational in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

