EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball won its sixth straight match Saturday, downing Morehead State 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 at Wetherby Gym.

The Cougars improved to 16-4 overall and 6-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Morehead State dropped to 11-10 overall and 2-6 in the OVC.

SIUE turned in its top team hitting percentage of the season at .351, collecting 46 kills and 13 errors on 94 total attacks.

"I was happy with how the team responded after a five-set match last night at Eastern Kentucky," said SIUE Acting Head Coach Kendall Paulus.

SIUE middle blockers Taylor Joens and Annie Ellis were the top scorers for the Cougars. Joens finished with a .722 hitting percentage with 13 kills. Ellis added eight kills, a .533 hitting percentage and a team-leading four blocks.

"They (Joens and Ellis) were real effective for us tonight," said Paulus. "We just stayed balanced with the number of attacks for each player."

Katie Shashack and Samantha Knight anchored the defense with eight digs each.

"Even our digs numbers were balanced," added Paulus.

Morehead State was held to a .157 hitting percentage behind 12 kills from Lauren Rokey and 11 from Olivia Lohmeier.

"We had three good sets today," said Paulus. "We have been on a roller coaster the past few matches, but I was real happy with the kids' efficiency."

SIUE now returns home to the Vadalabene Center for five straight home games beginning with Jacksonville State Friday at 6 p.m.

