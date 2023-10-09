SIUE Upward Bound Students Enjoy One-Stop College Shopping
EDWARDSVILLE - It was an up-close, personal sampling of 50 colleges and universities – all under one roof – and students in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s TRIO Upward Bound (UB) EC/MLC Programs had the chance to peruse and talk to school representatives who most captured their interests.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Ten high school juniors and seniors attended the Chicago National College Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30.
“The College Fair was an excellent opportunity for our students to engage with several schools in one location,” said Program Director Christopher Cooper.
“With our juniors and seniors having many academic and athletic obligations,” he added, “it made sense to provide our students with these opportunities in a short amount of time and in one location.”
Students received information on scholarship guidelines, financial opportunities, admissions information, college majors and more.
Upward Bound programs help youth prepare for higher education and serves students from East St. Louis, Charter (EC) and Madison, Lovejoy, Cahokia (MLC) high schools. Participants receive instruction in literature, composition and STEM subjects on college campuses after school, on Saturdays and during the summer. The quality services provided will prepare the students for successful high school completion and entrance into post-secondary programs. Upward Bound is a college-preparatory program designed to serve low-income and/or potential first-generation college students who are currently in grades 9-12. Upward Bound is part of the SIUE East St. Louis Center.
More like this: