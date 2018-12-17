EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s University Housing and Campus Recreation have partnered to open a fourth satellite fitness room in an on-campus residential community. A fitness room is now available in the lower level of the Cougar Village Commons Building. There are also fitness rooms in Prairie, Woodland and Evergreen Halls.

Finding time to exercise during college can be challenging for many students. University Housing and Campus Recreation understand the importance of easy access to fitness equipment and programming that meets students in their residential space.

“Despite the time constraints students may experience, studies show that regular physical activity is crucial and yields both short-term and long-term positive effects,” said Amanda Couch, fitness coordinator for Campus Recreation. “Improved concentration, a sharper memory, increased energy levels and stress reduction are a few examples of the benefits.”

“We want to make opportunities for physical activity more accessible for students, and this partnership is a great way to extend our reach,” Couch added.

Housing residents swipe their Cougar ID to gain access to the fitness room of their assigned housing community. This allows convenient access to the fitness spaces in the comfort of their apartment complex or residence hall.

Additional efforts to support student engagement include “U-Play We-Pay,” a long-standing program that encourages residents to form intramural teams with others living in their housing community. If the team has at least 75 perfect housing community participation, the $25 team registration is waived. The program is a wonderful initiative that promotes University Housing residents to get involved, meet others, try new sports and stay active.

Additionally, campus recreation hosts fitness classes, like yoga, in housing communities throughout the year, along with numerous special events.

For more information, contact University Housing Marketing Specialist Kira Long at kilong@siue.edu or 618-650-3863.

