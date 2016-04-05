EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men's and women's track and field will hold the Derek Drew Mile Saturday, April 16, to help their teammate's battle with leukemia. The event will be held at 12 p.m. at Ralph Korte Stadium the day of the SIUE Gateway Classic.

Drew is a senior sprinter and hurdler from Oswego, Ill. He was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) less than one week after competing in the Ohio Valley Conference Championships and placing third in the 400 meters. Drew has begun his treatment and was cleared by doctors to compete in the 2016 outdoor season.

The Derek Drew Mile will be a fun run/walk. A minimum of $10 per participant is required to enter, but larger donations are encouraged as well. All funds secured from this event will go toward assisting Drew with future treatments.

"Derek is part of the Cougar family and this event will support him in overcoming his next hurdle in life," said Mason Glick, assistant athletic director for sales and marketing. "We encourage all friends and family of SIUE to help Derek in his fight against cancer.”

Drew was voted by his teammates as the team captain for the 2015-16 season. His accolades include:

Article continues after sponsor message

OVC Champion in the 4x400 meter relay at the 2014 Outdoor Championships

Third place in the 4x100 meter relay at the 2014 Outdoor Championships

Second place in the 4x400 meter relay at the 2015 Outdoor Championships

Third place in the 4x100 meter relay at the 2015 Outdoor Championships

Third place in the 400 meter hurdles at the 2015 Outdoor Championships

Third place in the 400 meters at the 2016 Indoor Championships

For more information or to sign up, contact Jumps Coach Joey Pacione at jpacion@siue.edu.

More like this: