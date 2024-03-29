EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's and women's track and field begins the outdoor portion of its schedule with a trip to Cape Girardeau, Missouri for the Joey Haines Invitational at the Abe Stuber Track and Field Complex.

In addition to the Joey Haines Invite, Alexis Fischer, Chessy Nikonowicz, Roland Prenzler, Spencer Hielkema, Kaitlyn Walker, and Mia Loafman will compete at the WashU Distance Carnival in St. Louis, Missouri.

Meet Information:

Host: Southeast Missouri State

Date: Friday, March 29 through Saturday, March 30

Venue: Abe Stuber Track and Field Complex

Start Times: Friday – Hammer Throw (3:30 p.m.), Saturday – 3,000m Steeplechase (12:00 p.m.)

2023-24 Indoor Season

Harper Smith's fifth place finish at the John Gartland Invitational (Dec. 8) in the women's high jump set a new PR for the sophomore. Her jump also ranks fifth in program history at 1.65m.

At the Butler Invitational (Jan. 20), the Cougars put together six top three finishes, including a program record in the women's weight throw by Alexis Hutchins (19.17m) and a first-place finish in the men's weight throw by Grant Milbrath (18.10m). Milbrath's toss set a new facility record at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion while Hutchins' toss stood alone as the best toss in the conference during the indoor season. Both student-athletes were named the Ohio Valley Conference Field Athletes of the Week following their performances.

During the OVC Track and Field Championship (Feb. 21-22), Kaylee Allen improved her 60m dash time with a 7.74 mark, good for fifth in program history. Her time stacked up 12th in the conference. Claire Bushur collected second place in the women's shot put after posting a 14.24m throw, good for fifth in SIUE program history.

In the men's 60m hurdles, Taylor Lehman earned eighth place at 8.67, good for a new PR. His time ranked 10th in the OVC during the indoor season and is tied for fifth in SIUE program history. Vashanti Reynolds also cracked SIUE's top five list with an 8.81 mark in the women's 60m hurdles.

In the 800m, Gabrielle Horton collected fifth overall at 2:15.11, setting a new PR which ranks fifth in program history. Roland Prenzler (14.45.03) and Spencer Hielkema (14:46.58) improved on their top finishes in the 5,000m. Prenzler's time ranks third in program history while Hielkema's stacks up fourth.

As a team, SIUE women's track and field posted its best finish since 2014 at sixth overall with 41 points during the OVC Indoor Championship. The men closed out the Championship in ninth place.

Up Next

SIUE track and field travels to St. Louis, Missouri for the SLU Billiken Invitational on Friday, Apr. 5.

