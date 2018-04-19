BOSTON – SIUE track and field and cross country Assistant Coach Kayla Brown placed 50th out of 13,391 overall female competitors in the Boston Marathon Monday.

Brown ran a time of 2 hours, 57 minutes and 20 seconds and was honored to run in such a prestigious event.

"The Boston Marathon is the marathon among marathons," said Brown. "You feel the energy and history each mile, and I feel honored to partake in the event. The moment you cross the finish line gives you a new appreciation for the art of the sport."

Brown ran for the Cougars cross country and track and field teams from 2007-10. She holds the SIUE school records in the indoor track and field 3K (9:59.16) and 5K (17:06.16). Brown also holds the 5K (17:05.42) and 10K (35:42.55) outdoor records for the Cougars.

Brown graduated from SIUE in 2010 with a degree in community health and has been an assistant cross country and track and field coach for the Cougars since 2013.

Claire Brown, Kayla's younger sister, also ran in the marathon, finishing with a time of 3:13.47. Claire ran cross country and track and field at SIUE from 2011-14 and has the outdoor steeplechase school record (10:37.57).

