EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Head Start/Early Head Start (HS/EHS) program will celebrate the launch of its newest facility, the SIUE New Life Head Start/Early Head Start Center. The grand opening will take place from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. The location of the new site is 689 Scott Troy Road in Lebanon.

Featured speakers for the event will include SIUE East St. Louis Center Executive Director Timothy Staples, EdD, and Head Start/Early Head Start Program Director Carolyn Jason. Local and state dignitaries have been invited to attend and speak during the celebration. Also scheduled for the occasion will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, center tour and refreshments.

The Center will serve children, 15-months to five years old, and families in St. Clair County.

“We conducted a community assessment in 2021 and one of the things discovered was a need and a desire for a Head Start center in the area,” said Jason. “Our first day of class instruction was on Wednesday, Feb. 7. We are extremely excited to be in the Lebanon and O’Fallon communities.”

The SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Program serves more than 860 families and children birth through age five, including children with special needs, throughout St. Clair County. The program also provides services to expectant mothers. The program is housed in nine early childhood centers, seven managed directly by SIUE staff and two collaborations. The program includes a rigorous school readiness program and provides comprehensive services, such as health/ dental screenings and family engagement and support activities.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

